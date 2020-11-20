The wait is finally over, as the official PCC system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 have been updated to include 1440p, 4K, and ray tracing specs. Additionally, the recommended requirements have also been updated slightly in terms of AMD hardware since the original specs were released.

It seems as though we were (partially) right though, as CD Projekt Red may have been waiting for the next-gen graphics cards to release before updating their system specs. Either that, or this means the game is finally on the last steps for polish and optimization which means Cyberpunk 2077 is definitely, potentially, launching on December 10th, maybe. It's a good sign though at least.

Unfortunately, no performance expectations were released alongside it, but considering this is a massive RPG we suspect most requirements will be aiming for 30fps gameplay. But we're holding out hope for 60fps at least.

So let's jump straight into the official Cyberpunk 2077 PC system requirements...

Ray tracing off

Cyberpunk 2077 minimum system requirements - 1080p Low graphics settings

Cyberpunk 2077 recommended system requirements - 1080p High graphics settings

Cyberpunk 2077 recommended system requirements - 1440p Ultra graphics settings

Cyberpunk 2077 recommended system requirements - 4K Ultra graphics settings

Ray tracing on

Cyberpunk 2077 ray tracing system requirements - minimum

Cyberpunk 2077 ray tracing system requirements - High

Cyberpunk 2077 ray tracing system requirements - Ultra

In order to play Cyberpunk 2077 at the recommended specs you will need at least an RX 590 or GTX 1060 or GTX 1660 Super graphics card. You should then pair this with a Core i7-4790 or Ryzen 3 3200G processor as well as 12GB of RAM for best performance. This should deliver 60fps at 1080p resolution on High graphics settings.

At the minimum specs, Cyberpunk 2077 requires at least a GTX 780 or Radeon RX 470 GPU paired with either a Core i5-3570K or FX-8310 CPU and 8GB of system memory. This should then deliver 60fps at 1080p resolution on Low graphics settings.

Make sure that your graphics card supports DirectX12 or you won't be able to play CP2077 when it releases.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Cyberpunk 2077 System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Cyberpunk 2077 GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Cyberpunk 2077 Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.