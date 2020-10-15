It’s crazy to think that we’re already just under a month away from the release of Assassins Creed Valhalla, feels just like yesterday that we were all watching that livestream together to figure out what the official setting would be. So in celebration, Ubisoft revealed the PC system requirements for AC Valhalla, and have also provided us with a new deep dive gameplay video as well as a 1 hour gameplay walkthrough.

It seems like this is going to be the new format for Ubisoft, as this is exactly what they did with Watch Dogs Legion as well just last week; extensive PC system requirements, a new gameplay video, and a 1 hour walkthrough. Only this time for Assassins Creed: Valhalla.

There’s not really much in the deep dive video that wasn’t already known about the new Assassins Creed game, but it does encompass everything quite nicely into one short video so you know what to expect when the game launches on November 10th.

The 1 hour of gameplay dives deeper into the new game though, showing off some of the new combat mechanics in AC Valhalla, some more details on the settlement of Raventhorpe, as well as the return of social stealth and lots more. So if you were on the fence about Valhalla, maybe check this out and see if its up your alley.

What do you think? Are you excited for Assassins Creed Valhalla? How did you feel about AC Origins and AC Odyssey? And does Valhalla look different? In a good or bad way?