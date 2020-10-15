This next month is going to be a pretty busy one for PC players, as there’s a lot of news and games coming out in that time period. If you’re looking for a quick breakdown of all the games coming out so you can properly work out your financial or time budgets, then here's a full list of upcoming big pc game releases for October and November 2020.
Below is a list of All the biggest games coming to pc in October and November in time for Black Friday, as well as a few exciting announcements. This is going to be a pretty crazy time for all gamers regarding the massive amounts of content dropping in this short period of time.
So without further delay, let’s get started and take a look at all the Upcoming games for October-November 2020…
|Game/event
|Date
|Coverage
|Amnesia: Rebirth
|October 20th
|Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part One
|Ghostrunner
|October 27th
|AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPU reveal
|October 28th
|RTX 3070 GPU launch
|October 29th
|Watch Dogs Legion
|The Dark Pictures: Little Hope
|October 30th
|Dirt 5
|November 6th
|Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered
|Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S launch
|November 10th
|Assassins Creed: Valhalla
|Destiny 2 - Beyond Light
|Yakuza: Like A Dragon
|PlayStation 5 launch (United States, Canada, Australia, Japan)
|November 12th
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|November 13th
|PlayStation 5 launch (rest of the world)
|November 19th
|Cyberpunk 2077
So there you have it, all the big games of 2020 we are likely to be getting for Christmas holiday, what are you most excited for? Is it a game? Or hardware? Let us know!