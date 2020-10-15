This next month is going to be a pretty busy one for PC players, as there’s a lot of news and games coming out in that time period. If you’re looking for a quick breakdown of all the games coming out so you can properly work out your financial or time budgets, then here's a full list of upcoming big pc game releases for October and November 2020.

Below is a list of All the biggest games coming to pc in October and November in time for Black Friday, as well as a few exciting announcements. This is going to be a pretty crazy time for all gamers regarding the massive amounts of content dropping in this short period of time.

So without further delay, let’s get started and take a look at all the Upcoming games for October-November 2020…

Game/event Date Coverage
Amnesia: Rebirth October 20th Read more
Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part One Read more
Ghostrunner October 27th Read more
AMD Radeon RX 6000 GPU reveal October 28th Read more
RTX 3070 GPU launch October 29th Read more
Watch Dogs Legion Read more
The Dark Pictures: Little Hope October 30th Read more
Dirt 5 November 6th Read more
Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered Read more
Xbox Series X & Xbox Series S launch November 10th Read more
Assassins Creed: Valhalla Read more
Destiny 2 - Beyond Light Read more
Yakuza: Like A Dragon Read more
PlayStation 5 launch (United States, Canada, Australia, Japan) November 12th Read more
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War November 13th

Read more
PlayStation 5 launch (rest of the world) November 19th Read more
Cyberpunk 2077 Read more

So there you have it, all the big games of 2020 we are likely to be getting for Christmas holiday, what are you most excited for? Is it a game? Or hardware? Let us know!

