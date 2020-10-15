This next month is going to be a pretty busy one for PC players, as there’s a lot of news and games coming out in that time period. If you’re looking for a quick breakdown of all the games coming out so you can properly work out your financial or time budgets, then here's a full list of upcoming big pc game releases for October and November 2020.

Below is a list of All the biggest games coming to pc in October and November in time for Black Friday, as well as a few exciting announcements. This is going to be a pretty crazy time for all gamers regarding the massive amounts of content dropping in this short period of time.

So without further delay, let’s get started and take a look at all the Upcoming games for October-November 2020…

So there you have it, all the big games of 2020 we are likely to be getting for Christmas holiday, what are you most excited for? Is it a game? Or hardware? Let us know!