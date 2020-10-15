AMD recently announced their next-gen Ryzen 5000 series processors based on the new Zen 3 architecture and launching November 5th, and whilst they offered some pretty enticing performance numbers, many were quick to point out the lack of non-X versions of the CPUs, as the prices for the Ryzen 5000 series were a bit higher than expected.

The new Ryzen 5000 series lineup that has been announced includes the Ryzen 9 5950X, the Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X, and the Ryzen 5 5600X. All of them were reasonably priced for what they offer but were nowhere near as competitive as AMD usually is against Intel, most likely since the Red Team has the upper hand here.

However, there are some rumors that AMD will be bringing out the non-X version later down the line in 2021, with the Ryzen 5 5600X possibly rivaling the Core i7-10700 from Intel. Additionally, the Ryzen 5 5600 is rumored to be just $220, a full $80 less than the Ryzen 5 5600X and just $20 more than the previous-gen Ryzen 5 3600.

No other specs were given unfortunately, but considering the Ryzen 5 5600X is a 6 Core / 12 Thread processor we can guess the non-X version will still have the same core configuration. Though the Ryzen 5 5600 rumors are pointing towards performance similar to the Core i5-10600.

So since these are rumors and not confirmed to be true, we thought we’d take a different approach to discussing them. So we want to ask you guys whether you think the non-X version sounds like a good deal in terms of price and performance compared to other CPUs. So let’s take a look at the official Ryzen 5000 lineup so far and slot in the Ryzen 5 5600 to see what it could possibly look like in comparison.

*Specs listed are not official and just pure speculation and are subject to change.

Now let’s take a look at the previous generation of Ryzen 3000 processors, to see how the Ryzen 5 3600X compared to the Ryzen 5 3600 and what that means for the Ryzen 5000 version.

So as you can see, we’ll most likely be seeing a reduced clock speed of around 200MHz for the base and boost clock speeds, with a lower TDP and a smaller price tag. We’ve already heard about the possible $220 price, which considering the steep upgrade over Zen 2 in terms of pricing, is pretty decent in this context.

This would also mean that the Ryzen 5 5600 could be around 3.5GHz for the base clock and 4.4GHz for the boost clock. But what’s most interesting is that the Ryzen 5 5600X is already rated at 65W, which is the same TDP as the Ryzen 5 3600 non-X version, whereas the Ryzen 5 3600X was rated at 95W. So the Ryzen 5 5600 will most likely stay at around 65W TDP would be my guess.

So what do you guys think? Does the Ryzen 5 5600 price and specs sound about right? If so, would you go for it over the Ryzen 5 5600X? Do you normally go for the X or non-X versions? Why? Let us know!

