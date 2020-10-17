Facebook is on a global quest to have every single human being sign up for an account, or so it seems, as their recently announced Oculus Quest 2 VR headset has been revealed to require a Facebook account in order to actually play with it. Users need to either create a Facebook account and link it to their Oculus one, or create a brand new account altogether to be used for both.

Either way, Facebook is requiring users to make an account in order to use Oculus headsets. However, multiple users have now reported their accounts being banned just because they previously didn’t have a Facebook account and needed to create one upon receiving the new Oculus Quest 2 headset.

What’s even more harrowing is the message that some users have received after being banned:

According to Facebook, even if users create a fake Facebook account to bypass the system they will still get banned, losing access to all the games they have already purchased. And it seems like these problems some users are having are just a rare few cases where they are being flagged as false positives.

“People who are having trouble logging in to their device aren’t losing access to their purchased content, based on what we’re seeing in customer service reports. Someone may temporarily experience an issue accessing content if they have trouble logging in to Quest 2 with their Facebook account, but they will be able to access their content once those login issues are resolved,” said a Facebook spokesperson.

Essentially, Facebook thinks these are dummy accounts, and instantly bans them after creation since the entire process is run by a “machine learning agent,” and the only time a human gets involved is on more serious matters when customers bring up the issue through support (and subsequently must send a picture of their driving license or other photographic identity to prove who they are).

Either way, Oculus Quest 2 users are being banned by Facebook for making a Facebook account, after being told they need to make a Facebook account.

What do you think? How has Facebook handled this situation? Do you own an Oculus headset? Have you experienced any issues with creating a Facebook account for them? Let us know!