CD Projekt Red have just held their 4th episode of Night City Wire for Cyberpunk 2077, which has given us a good view of the vehicles and fashion of Night City Wire, along with a behind the scenes look at the sound design for said vehicles, a special collaboration with Arch motorcycles (who Keanu Reeves is the co-founder of), and the finalists of the first official Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay contest.

Last episode we got a good look at the world of Night City and the gangs inside it, which all looks pretty cool. But most importantly the last episode finally gave us the official Cyberpunk 2077 PC system requirements, and they're not actually that demanding at all.

There's a lot to get through in this episode, so let's just get straight into the Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire Episode 4 recap...

Vehicles

Vehicles are a big part of Cyberpunk 2077 and Night City, there's a huge variety of cars types and styles, which don't just look and sound different from each other, but also will drive and feel different.

The types of cars available in CP2077 include economy, executive, Heavy Duty, Sport, and hypercars, each with their own different uses and style. And whether you buy are steal them, every vehicle is unique in their interior, exterior, paintjob, sound and feel. Oh, and some cars may even speak to you.

Additionally, players will be able to summon their cars much like Roach from The Witcher 3. But you can also store cars you like and even race them in several races within the game.

There's also a special iconic vehicle added to the game, which is a Porsche 911 from 1977 that is specifically Johnny Silverhand's car in the game.

Behind the scenes

CDPR also gave us a quick look behind the scenes of how the team recorded and created some of the sounds for the vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077.

Arch Motorcycles collaboration

CD Projekt Red also announced a special collaboration between Cyberpunk and Arch Motorcycles with Co-founder Keanu Reeves, who also appears in the game as Johnny Silverhand.

Fashion and Styles

Style is a big part of Night City and is included in almost anything ranging from cars, to fashion, to weapons and even cybernetics. There are 4 distinct styles in the game including kitsch, entropism, neomilitarism, and neokitsch. However, all I want to know was that banger of a song is in the video below:

Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay contest grand finale

CD Projekt Red has recently held the first official Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay contest, and after several rounds with judges, have finally announced the winners. Some of these costumes are absolutely incredible, and if you're interested in that sort of thing then definitely check this one out:

Stadia and new trailer

Finally, CDPR have already announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will be coming to Google Stadia and have revealed that it will be launching at the same time as PC and consoles, with pre-orders for the Stadia version starting now.

But CD Projekt Red didn't want to end it there, and instead gave us a really quick trailer called "The Diner". It's not got any new information in it or anything, but it looks pretty cool to say the least.

So that's it for this week's Night City Wire Episode, CD Projekt Red revealed that there will be yet another Episode 5 coming at some point soon, hopefully then we'll get those 4K and RTX system requirements that are promised? One can only hope.

What do you think? Did you watch this episode live? What's your favorite part? What vehicle type are you going to go with? And what fashion style will you be rocking? Let us know!

