The next game in the Amnesia franchise from Frictional Games is right around the corner, Amnesia: Rebirth is here to scare your pants off when it launches on October 20th. However, the developers have recently revealed the official Amnesia Rebirth PC system requirements and unlike the game, they won't scare your pants off at least.

Luckily it looks like Amnesia: Rebirth won't be all that demanding, meaning a more accessible horror title for all, and more people to get scared and make a scream compilation. Either way, here's the official PC system requirements for Amnesia Rebirth that you will need to run the game...

As a side note, the recommended requirements below suggest either a GTX 680 or RX 580 as the recommended GPU, which might be a typo as even the RX 580 4GB version is significantly more powerful than the 680. So these system specs may change to address that. But let us know what you think!

Amnesia: Rebirth minimum system requirements

Amnesia: Rebirth recommended system requirements

(*Some of the requirements listed only a suggested type of hardware, rather than anything specific. So we've chosen the closest matching processors based on the hardware description provided)

Amnesia: Rebirth will require at least a GeForce GTX 680 or Radeon RX 580 in order to match the recommended system requirements, running on High graphics settings at 1080p resolution. You should also pair this GPU with either a Core i5-4570 or Ryzen 5 2400GE CPU as well as 8GB of RAM, which should help achieve 60fps performance.

To meet the minimum PC system requirements for Amnesia Rebirth you will need a GeForce GTX 460 or Radeon HD 5750 graphics card paired with either a Core i3-4330TE or FX-4100 processor and 4GB of RAM. This hardware setup should then achieve around 60fps on the Lowest graphics settings at 1080p resolution.

Looking over all the system requirements, Amnesia Rebirth will need at least an 8 year old PC in order to run at the recommended specs.

