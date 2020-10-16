2K and Gearbox recently announced that Borderlands 3 will be releasing on the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 on launch day, and previously the developers said there would be some additional DLC later this year. Well now we know exactly what they were talking about as they have officially announced the Borderlands 3 Season Pass 2 which includes even more content for the game, though a little different from the typical story expansions that we got last time.

Borderlands 3 Season Pass 2 is launching next month on November 10th, and will introduce 2 new add-ons called the Designer’s Cut and the Director’s Cut. How they differ from one another is a bit unknown at this point, but Gearbox will be giving us a glimpse of the new DLC during some livestreams starting on October 20th.

We do know some information about the Designer’s Cut at least, which will include an additional skill tree for each vault hunter, plus a new standalone mode called Arms Race. There’s more included in the Designer’s Cut, but Gearbox hasn’t revealed anything else yet. The Borderlands 3 Designers Cut will be available at launch on November 10th.

As for the Director’s Cut? We have no information on that, but it will be arriving later in Spring of next year. Additionally, Season Pass 2 for Borderlands 3 also includes some brand new looks for the vault hunters as well.

Here’s the Borderlands 3 Season Pass 2 livestream schedule:

Date Time Description October 20th 9am PT, 12pm ET, 5pm BST, 6pm CEST New skill tree reveals for Amara and FL4K with Borderlands Creator Team October 22nd New skill tree reveals for Moze and Zane with Borderlands Creator Team October 29th New episode of the Borderlands Show. Features Arms Race mode reveal, developer interviews, and more October 30th The Bordercast streams a live play-through of the Arms Race game mode with special guests.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Borderlands 3 Season Pass 2? What do you think the Directors Cut will be? And will you be watching the content livestreams? Let us know!