Immersive sims are a dying breed unfortunately, the high-cost budgets never seem to translate to even higher success in sales, many have tried and been cancelled before they’re even finished (I’m still not over the Deus Ex franchise). However one developer seems to never let the genre die, as Ghost Story Games - the studio formerly known as Irrational Games, developers of the Bioshock series - have announced they are in the later stages of their latest project.

We have currently zero details other than its an “immersive sci-fi game with RPG elements,” or so the listing for a Senior Producer reads. However, it's the next part that has gotten everyone excited: “we haven’t announced any details yet because we are still in later stages of production.”

Whatever the game is, it's been in development since 2017, and considering its in the latter stages of development means we could see it as early as 2021 or 2022, hopefully. Though there’s still no hint as to when more information will be announced. It's definitely not Bioshock 4, as that is being handled by another development team.

So if you’re a fan of the immersive sim genre, we at least have another coming from some of the brilliant minds behind some of the best games in that genre. What could their next game be? When will we actually see something about it? And what’s your favorite immersive sim? Let us know!