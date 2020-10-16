It's October which means its a great month to be a horror fan. After giving us Amnesia: The Dark Descent earlier this year, Frictional Games is also giving away the sequel Amnesia A Machine for Pigs this week. Plus, you can bag the great indie game Kingdom New Lands for absolutely nothing too!

Whilst developed by a different team, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs will still provide some worthy scares for this year’s spooktober. And don’t let the innocent pixel art of Kingdom: New Lands Lands lull you into a sense of safety, as that will also provide some tense and terrifying moments perfect for keeping you up at night.

So with that said, let’s dive in and take a look at the free games on the Epic Games Store this week…

------------

Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs

“First-person horror that will drag you to the depths of greed, power and madness. Developed by The Chinese Room, the creators of Dear Esther, and published Frictional Games, the studio behind Amnesia: The Dark Descent.”

Kingdom New Lands

“Kingdom is a minimalistic micro strategy game with modern retro aesthetics and an ambient soundtrack. Players take control of a monarch struggling to build their kingdom from nothing by exploring the world, recruit loyal subjects and defend from the nightly Greed attacks.”

------------

So that’s it for the Epic Games Store free games this week, and as usual Epic Games are giving us a sneak peek at next week’s free games as well. Remember when I said its a great month to be a horror fan? Well Layers of Fear 2 will be free next week, and if you need something a little more cute to calm you down but still Halloween-themed, Costume Quest 2 will also be free to keep.

What do you think? Will you be claiming your free games from the Epic Games Store? Which one are you most excited for? Let us know!