AMD’s recently announced Ryzen 5000 series processors already offer up some great performance improvements over the previous generation, and the new Zen 3-based CPUs are shaping up to be quite the performers when it comes to PC gaming. However, one aspect that has just been given more detail includes the memory overclocking speeds, and AMD recommended DDR4-4000 as the best system memory configuration.

A slide from a strict AMD NDA has been leaked online detailing some specifications for memory overclocking with the Ryzen 5000 series. In it, the slide details 3 important clock speeds outside of the CPU core frequency. These include the Infinity Fabric Clock (fclk), the Memory Controller Clock (uclk), and the Memory Clock (mclk).

The Infinity Fabric Clock specifically governs how quickly the CPU cores themselves can communicate with System on Chip (SoC) controllers like PCIe, SATA, USB etc. across the CPU die.

The Memory Controller Clock governs how quickly the memory controller ingests or exgests commands from the RAM. And the Memory Clock simply corresponds to the frequency of your main system memory.

Those 3 clock speeds have a 1:1:1 relationship which is configured by the memory speed of our system’s RAM. For example, if you have DDR4-3600 memory that means the Infinity Fabric Clock, Memory Controller Clock, and the Memory Clock are all configured to 1800MHz. But the faster your RAM’s speed, the faster your system will be.

But at some point system latency becomes an issue when increasing the memory speed beyond the recommended boundary, and as such AMD recommends DDR4-4000 as the perfect sweet spot for best performance and low latency for anyone using one of the new Ryzen 5000 processors.

So if you were thinking of getting one of the new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs for your system, now might be a good time to check your RAM and memory speeds, as in order to get the best performance out of the Zen 3 processors you should get some new RAM with 4000MHz memory speed.

The Ryzen 5000 lineup launches on November 5th, and includes the Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X, and the Ryzen 5 5600X.

Ryzen 5000 CPU lineup:

CPU Cores Threads Base clock Boost clock Cache L2+L3 TDP Price Ryzen 9 5950X 16 32 3.4GHz 4.9GHz 72MB 105W $799 Ryzen 9 5900X 12 24 3.7GHz 4.8GHz 70MB 105W $549 Ryzen 7 5800X 8 16 3.8GHz 4.7GHz 36MB 105W $449 Ryzen 5 5600X 6 12 3.7GHz 4.6GHz 35MB 65W $299

Of course RAM speed isn't the only thing you'll have to worry about, as in order to use the new Ryzen 5000 processors you'll need to upgrade to a 500 series motherboard and download a BIOS update to get the best performance. Though 400 series motherboard users will have to wait until January 2021 to get their upgrade.

What do you think? Are you excited for the new Ryzen 5000 series? Will you be getting one of the new Zen 3 CPUs? Which one? And will you be upgrading your RAM? Let us know!