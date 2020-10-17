After some recent controversy saw ASUS under the spotlight for allegedly not supporting the Ryzen 5000 series lineup on their 400 series motherboards, MSI has swooped in and confirmed that their entire lineup of AMD 400 series motherboards will indeed support the new Ryzen 5000 CPUs.

“In response to the upgrade demands, AMD also mentioned the BIOS update for selected 400 series motherboards to support Ryzen 5000 series processors will be ready in January 2021,” MSI said in an official blog post. “To respond to our users' anticipation, MSI is announcing that all 400 series motherboards, including X470 and B450, MAX, or non-MAX products, will provide BIOS updates later on that can support Ryzen™ 5000 processors.”

This is of course nothing new, but following the ASUS controversy everyone’s been a bit on edge because of that note from AMD which stated that it is up to the manufacturers to implement support on the 400 series motherboards, so it's nice to hear this information in an official statement at least.

Of course, 400 series owners will still have to wait until January 2021 to receive the proper BIOS update to support the new Ryzen 5000 processors, but 500 series owners can download them right now.

Interestingly, MSI added at the bottom that whilst AMD has no plans to support the 300 series motherboards for the Ryzen 5000 series, MSI will also consider adding support for them if AMD does decide to in the end.

What do you think? What motherboard do you have? A 500 series? 400 series? Or lower? Let us know!