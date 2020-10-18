Ever since its launch around 10 years ago, StarCraft 2 has blazed the eSports and RTS scene, becoming the number 1 RTS that professionals and the like will want to play. Since then StarCraft 2 has grown and seen lots of additional content, but Blizzard has announced that no new content will be added anymore.

“We’re going to continue supporting StarCraft II in the same manner as we have with our previous longstanding games, such as Brood War,” said Rob Bridenbecker, Executive Producer, “focusing primarily on what our core and competitive communities care about most.”

This means no more purchasable content like Commanders and War Chests for the foreseeable future, and instead will continue to support the game with updates as well as season rolls and balance fixes. That doesn't mean Blizzard is just abandoning the franchise though, as “StarCraft is core to Blizzard” Bridenbecker said.

Instead, this will allow the team to have some time to not only think about the future of StarCraft II, but also the entire StarCraft universe as a whole.

What do you think? Are you a fan of StarCraft 2? How do you feel about this update? Would you like to see another StarCraft game anytime soon? Let us know!