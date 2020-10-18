One of the biggest surprises of 2020 that has everyone excited is the new voxel-based heist game Teardown by Dennis Gustafsson. It’s a fully destructible world with an interactive environment that you can manipulate all you want to create the perfect heist. And now we know when it is officially releasing.

Teardown will launch into Steam Early Access on October 29th for $20. There’ll be a campaign that sounds absolutely wild to be honest, working your way up from in debt, to revenge, betrayal, and even insurance fraud, naturally. There’ll also be a sandbox mode with unlimited resources and a custom creation mode where you can create anything with the free voxel modelling software included.

Some vague system requirements have been released but according to the game’s official website you’ll need a GTX 1070 and a Core i7 processor to run at its best, though you can still use older hardware to run it. What’s interesting is that Teardown will be using ray tracing technology for lighting, but does not require an RTX GPU.

What do you think? Are you excited for Teardown? Will you be getting it in Early Access? Let us know!