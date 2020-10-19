Only 10 days left until the official launch of Watch Dogs Legion, and whilst some of us are excited for the futuristic hacking game, there are some worries about the game’s online connection. Thankfully, in a recent Reddit Q&A, Live Producer Lathieeshe Thillainathan answered a couple questions, including that Watch Dogs Legion will be playable offline.

“Single player can be played offline,” Thillainathan said, “but you won't be able to see all the community photos. take in game pictures and share them out.”

In addition to the offline availability, Thillainathan answered a bunch of other interesting questions about Watch Dogs Legion, revealing that Ubisoft are planning to offer lots of free post-launch content to the game, as well as adding crossplay support as an update in year 1. This is in addition to the recently announced paid post-launch content.

Also, Ubisoft will be sharing the official preload times for Watch Dogs Legion very soon, as well as the exact time those of you who have purchased the Ultimate Edition get to play 3 days earlier than release.

There were a lot of interesting questions and answers on the Reddit post, so I highly recommend checking out the whole thing if you’re interested in WD Legion at all. And let us know what you thought was the most interesting!

What do you think? Are you excited for Watch Dogs Legion? Have you read the QnA? What did you find the most interesting? Let us know!