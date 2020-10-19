Games are already getting more expensive thanks to next-gen console ushering in a new era of gaming, and whilst game development costs have been rising, game prices haven’t been keeping up the pace so far. So in some weird attempt to make even more money from players, 2K is apparently showing real ads in NBA 2K21 despite already being a full-priced AAA game.

It’s quite insane when you think about it really, but the ads are apparently showing up during some 2K TV segments, like an advert for the recently announced Oculus Quest 2 - and worst of all they’re apparently unskippable. Thanks to Stevivor though, we can actually see how this looks inside NBA 2K21:

Now you could play that off as seeming more ‘realistic’ when it comes to creating fake TV spots in a video game, but at least make them fake ads as well, not real ads in a game players have already paid $70 for.

2K has yet to officially comment on the matter, but EA recently came under fire for essentially doing the same thing, displaying real life adverts during replay segments. The backlash was so massive that EA had to apologize and remove them from the game. 2K was even criticized for doing literally the exact same thing 2 years ago with NBA 2K19, and they thought "hey, let's do that thing again."

NBA 2K21 is currently sitting at a measly "mostly negative" review on Steam, with only 28% of reviews being positive. There isn't a huge influx of players commenting on the recent advertisement controversy, but it shows that fans aren't too happy with the way 2K are handling the series so far.

What do you think? Have you been playing NBA 2K21? How do you feel about real adverts inside video games? And how can the industry prevent practices like this in the first place? Let us know!