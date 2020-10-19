We’re just over a week away from AMD’s official announcement of the Radeon RX 6000 GPU series, and excitement is brimming at the possibility of a proper Nvidia RTX 30 series competitor. As such, rumors have been flying high recently regarding the new graphics cards, including a new one that suggests the flagship Big Navi card will feature clock speeds up to 2.4GHz.

Obviously these are just rumors, so take them with a grain of salt, and as is usual with rumors that we’ve been reporting on lately, we’d like to take this time to have a general discussion about the implications of this could be, and whether it would be exciting to us if true.

First of all, before I move onto the actual clock speed rumors, it seems like AMD are planning to create 4 SKUs based on the Navi 21 GPU: the Navi 21 XT (also known as the Radeon RX 6900 XT), Navi 21 XL, Navi 21 XLE, and the Navi 21 XTX. These are pretty significant as it looks like they will each have different configurations.

What I mean by this is the Navi 21 XTX will reportedly be an AMD-exclusive card that will feature higher clock speeds (and most likely more expensive) along with other improvements, whilst the Navi 21 XL will be a slightly cut down version at a lower price point.

This is all the more exciting when you look at the rumored clock speeds of the Navi 21 XT, which will supposedly feature a base clock speed of 1450MHz to 1500MHz, a game clock speed of 2000MHz to 2100MHz, and a boost clock speed of 2200MHz to 2400MHz.

That’s crazy to think about when the Navi 21 XTX will allegedly feature even higher clock speeds. But either way, it's a pretty significant step towards high-end gaming, and whilst the base clock speeds aren’t that much impressive, it's the game and boost clock speeds that impress the most with a whopping 700MHz difference between the base and boost speeds.

The Navi 21 XL on the other hand will reportedly have a base clock speed of 1350MHz to 1400MHz, a game clock speed of 1800MHz to 1900MHz, and a boost clock of around 2100MHz to 2200MHz.

Here's a quick breakdown and comparison of that information:

Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XL Base clock (GHz) 1.45-1.5 1.35-1.4 Game clock (GHz) 2-2.1 1.8-1.9 Boost clock (GHz) 2.2-2.4 2.1-2.2

What’s also interesting here is that these may be the speeds of AIB models, as the reference design given to partners reportedly manages up to 2.3GHz clock speeds, and so the 2.4GHz reported was most likely using an overclocked graphics card.

The Navi 21 XTX, Navi 21 XT, and Navi 21 XL will all apparently feature the 16GB of GDDR6 memory that has been rumored before, and will also reportedly be around 255W to 290W depending on the card and manufacturer, but its still below the 300W mark at least unlike the RTX 30 series.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Radeon RX 6000 series? How do you feel about them if these clock speed rumors are true? What does this mean in terms of performance? Let us know your thoughts!