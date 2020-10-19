Whilst many of us are looking forward to the upcoming Radeon RX 6000 GPU reveal, AMD has already announced the new Ryzen 5000 series of processors based on the new Zen 3 architecture. We’ve already heard claims from AMD themselves about the performance benefits, but it looks like some proper benchmarks have been released online giving us a good look at the new Ryzen 5000 performance compared to the previous-gen Ryzen 3000 series.

All 4 Ryzen 5000 CPUs appear to have been benchmarked and the results have been found in the SiSoftware database, including the Ryzen 9 5950X, Ryzen 9 5900X, Ryzen 7 5800X, and the Ryzen 5 5600X. All 4 benchmarks appear to have been done on the same system or at the very least from the same source.

The benchmarks were conducted across two different tests, including the Processor Arithmetic (GOPS) and the Processor Multi-Media (Mpix/s). You can check out the results comparison between the Ryzen 5000 and Ryzen 3000 series CPUs below:

Ryzen 5000 vs Ryzen 3000 Processor Arithmetic (GOPS) benchmark results

Looking over the Processor Arithmetic results above, we can see that the Ryzen 9 5950X is roughly 9% faster than its predecessor the Ryzen 9 3950X, and the Ryzen 9 5900X is 18% faster than the Ryzen 9 3900X. And finally, for both the Ryzen 7 5800X and the Ryzen 5 5600X, performance is nearly 19% faster than their previous-gen counterparts, the Ryzen 7 3800X and Ryzen 5 3600X.

Ryzen 5000 vs Ryzen 3000 Processor Multi-Media (Mpix/s) benchmark results

As for the Processor Multi-Media results, the Ryzen 9 5950X is apparently 25% faster than the Ryzen 9 3950X, the Ryzen 9 5900X is also 35% faster than the Ryzen 9 3900X and even beats the 3950X’s performance, and the Ryzen 7 5800X is a whopping 42% faster than the Ryzen 7 3800X. Finally, the Ryzen 5 5600X is 41% faster than the Ryzen 5 3600X.

SiSoftware is the creator of SANDRA, a computer analysis software that specializes in diagnostics and benchmarking for computer systems. So it's a pretty legitimate website and tool that can sometimes leak out information about upcoming technologies. Still, take these numbers with a grain of salt before any official third-party benches them, but it's certainly very credible as of now.

It's also hard to determine actual gaming performance improvements from these numbers, but it at least gives us a good comparison of how much better these new processors are compared to their previous generation counterparts.

Of course, in order to get the best performance out of any of the new Ryzen 5000 processors, you will need to update your BIOS for the 500 series motherboards. 400 series motherboard users will be able to as well but will need to wait until January 2021 to do so. Finally, AMD also recommends to use DDR4-4000MHz RAM for optimal performance.

What do you think? What CPU do you currently have? Will you be upgrading to a Ryzen 5000 processor? Which one? And how do you feel about these benchmark results? Let us know!

