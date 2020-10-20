We’re getting the first bit of juicy DLC for DOOM Eternal today, and is it just me or has the marketing on it been pretty scarce lately? It’s launch day and there’s no launch trailer yet, and to top it all off, it's been renamed DOOM Eternal Standard Edition for some reason, even for owners of the Deluxe Edition.

If you have purchased the Deluxe or Collector’s Edition, don’t worry, as your DLC should be all safe and sound, including the upcoming DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods - Part One. The Year One Pass for DOOM Eternal has also been delisted from Steam due to the recent announcement that DE: The Ancient Gods Part One won’t require the base game in order to play.

But the “Standard Edition” is still a bit interesting, as it’s clearly a way to define the game from other editions. Maybe it means nothing, or maybe Bethesda is planning on creating a “Nightmare Edition” of the game, or a “Next-gen Edition” to differentiate between the current-gen and next-gen console editions.

Or maybe Bethesda just likes calling their games “Something Edition” much like Skyrim Special Edition or Dishonored Definitive Edition and just wanted to standardize the naming scheme across the base game. There is a DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition that includes all the DLC with the game, but it still shows up as Standard Edition in the Steam library.

It’s all a confusing mess, and hopefully Bethesda will clear it all up by the end of today when DOOM Eternal The Ancient Gods Part 1 officially launches.

What do you think? Are you excited for DE The Ancient Gods Part 1? Why do you think the game has been called “Standard Edition”? Let us know!