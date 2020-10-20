Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 has had some troubled development recently, after being officially delayed until 2021, the development team also lost the lead writer Brian Mitsoda as well as the Creative Director Ka’ai Cluney. Well now the developers have lost another core member, as the Senior Narrative Designer Cara Ellison has left the project.

“We can confirm that Cara Ellison has decided to leave Hardsuit Labs and is no longer working on Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2,” said a spokesperson for Paradox Interactive. “Cara brought fresh ideas to the project and many of her contributions will be present in the game launching next year. We thank her for her work on Bloodlines 2 and wish her the best in all of her future endeavors.”

It’s certainly a little bit fishy regarding the organizational changes made and delays to Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 all in the span of a few months. It could all just be coincidence however, as Ellison could have easily left the project once her job as a writer had finished. If that is the case, then we can expect the whole story of VTMB2 to be finished now.

But considering that Ellison has to make an official comment herself, and with Mitsoda and Cluney leaving the project back in August for apparently no reason they can think of does seem to suggest that the project isn’t going too well for the developer Hardsuit Labs.

But according to the official comment above, it does sound like Ellison decided to leave herself, and wasn’t fired from the project like Mitsoda and Cluney

What do you think? Are you excited for Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2? What do you think could be going on at Hardsuit Labs? Troubled development? Or just coincidences? Let us know!