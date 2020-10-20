Cyberpunk 2077 is officially just under 30 days away from launch, and whilst the game has officially gone gold recently, developer CD Projekt Red is still hard at work getting the game ready for release. Recently however, we got a look at how Cyberpunk 2077 is changing the game when it comes to facial motion capture and animation.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be using a new technology known as Jali, which is essentially an AI-based facial animation software that automates lip-synching and facial expressions across 10 different languages through the use of machine learning. Its some pretty incredible tech, and you can watch the official presentation below if you’re interested:

Something briefly mentioned in the video above is that DPR wanted to get great facial capture performance for every character in the game as well as localizing it to several different languages. Getting proper facial capture through the use of a studio would be virtually impossible at this scale however, so the team sought out using Jali as a way to make this process a lot easier.

If you ask me it looks pretty flawless to be honest, and the fact that it can so accurately portray facial animations across all those different languages with ease is nothing short of incredible really. This will definitely change the game for future open world games.

There is of course still a place for proper facial capture within linear story-based games like The Last Of Us for instance, or other games of the sort, but it's a pretty exciting time for technology in the gaming industry.

So what do you think? How do you feel about the technology used here for facial capture? Is there still a place for proper facial capture in a studio? Or will AI start to take over everything? And how far can AI go until we’re faced with a Blade Runner-esque dystopian future? Or maybe that’s just ridiculous and will never happen… Let us know your thoughts!

