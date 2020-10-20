Geekbench scores have a history of leaking out benchmark results before official release, and with the latest announcement of the Ryzen 5000 series from AMD, some Geekbench scores for the Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 5900X have been leaked out, and they show a big performance increase over Intel’s Core i9-10900K.

If you’re at all interested in upgrading your processor at the moment, AMD’s Zen 3 lineup is looking pretty promising to say the least, we already got some results recently from another computer analysis software for all 4 CPUs, showing a huge improvement over the Ryzen 3000 series, but Geekbench is a bit more recognizable and therefore easier to compare against other processor performance.

The biggest thing to note about these Geekbench results is that they aren’t engineering samples, as they have the proper names that retailers will list them as. Before, if it was an engineering sample there was a slight expectancy that the results weren’t exactly the most accurate as the processor would still be subject to change by then. But since these are official, we can treat them with much more credibility than usual.

So onto the results, The Ryzen 9 5950X scored a 1575 in Single-Core performance, and a 13605 for the Multi-Core performance. The Ryzen 9 5900X on the other hand got a 1605 Single-Core score and a 12869 Multi-Core score. Looking through the Geekbench database, we can find an average Core i9-10900K performance score to compare, which got a score of 1393 in Single-Core performance and a 10869 Multi-Core result.

This means that, according to the Geekbench results, the Ryzen 9 5900X is roughly 15% faster than a Core i9-10900K in Single-Core performance, and around 18% faster for Multi-Core. The Ryzen 9 5950X on the other hand is 13% faster than a Core i9-10900K for Single-Core performance, and 25% faster for Multi-Core.

When comparing the Ryzen 5900X to the Ryzen 5950X we see that the 5900X actually beats out the 5950X in Single-Core performance, at roughly 2% faster. However, the 5950X takes the lead for Multi-Core performance at nearly 6% faster than the 5900X. So they’re pretty neck and neck really.

After seeing those geekbench results above, let’s take a look at the Ryzen 5000 CPU specs along with the Core i9-10900K to see how the specs compare as well:

CPU Cores Threads Base clock Boost clock Cache TDP Launch price Ryzen 9 5950X 16 32 3.4GHz 4.9GHz 72MB 105W $799 Ryzen 9 5900X 12 24 3.7GHz 4.8GHz 70MB 105W $549 Core i9-10900K 10 20 3.7GHz 5.3GHz 20MB 125W $500-$550

AMD’s flagship CPU will be the Ryzen 9 5900X CPU clocking in at 12 Cores and 16 Threads, with a base clock speed of 3.7GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.8GHz all for $549. Intel’s flagship is of course the Core i9-10900K right now, which boasts 10 Cores and 20 Threads, with a base clock of 3.7GHz and a boost speed of 5.3GHz, for around $500-$550.

The Ryzen 9 5950X on the other hand, whilst also suitable for gaming, is more focused for content creation and workstation-related production. Nevertheless, it features a massive 16 ores and 32 Threads, a base clock of 3.4GHz and a boost clock of 4.9GHz, for $799.

As for the rest of the Ryzen 5000 lineup, we’ll have to wait and see how they compare against some of Intel’s other processors and see if they’re worth the price for performance.

So looking at those results the Ryzen 9 5900X, whilst around $50 more expensive than the Core i9-10900K is clearly a major contender. But do you think it's worth the price? What about the Ryzen 9 5950X? Are you looking to upgrade your CPU? Let us know!