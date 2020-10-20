After changing the official name to DOOM Eternal Standard Edition earlier today, confusing a lot of people, Bethesda has now officially launched the new Ancient Gods DLC - part 1 of 2 in fact. However, the new release has seen some issues cropping up that we thought we should at least make you aware of in case you plan on playing the DLC later.

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One is out today, and with it comes a brand new update to the game that adds a bunch of fixes for Battlemode (multiplayer). However there are also a couple known issues that everyone interested in the new expansion should be wary of at least, including an issue accessing the new DLC altogether.

“We are aware of issues that are preventing some DOOM Eternal players from accessing The Ancient Gods Part 1.” Bethesda’s Support page said. “Thanks for your patience while we investigate the issue.”

According to some users, despite owning the Deluxe Edition or Year One Pass of the DOOM Eternal, the game is prompting them to purchase the Ancient Gods DLC even though it is already owned. It looks like the problem is still persisting and will hopefully get fixed soon.

Additionally, there are some known issues to do with the new campaign and they’re pretty serious if you plan on playing it, like crashes and corrupt saves. So if you want to play the new DLC before an update rolls out to fix these, make sure you follow the recommended instructions below:

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part One patch notes

Known Issues

Game may crash after skipping the Facility Destruction cinematic after the Marauder fight in UAC Atlantica. Do not skip this cutscene to avoid this issue. This will be fixed in a future update.

Entering water immediately after a checkpoint save can generate a bad state if the player exits the game before reaching another checkpoint. Avoid closing the game while in water if possible. The player’s weapons will disappear if the game is forcibly closed in this unusual situation.

In rare situations the player can remain swimming when getting out of the water. Walk back into and mantle out of the water to fix.

DOOM Eternal Update 3 patch notes and known issues

General Updates

Text and Voice Chat Prohibition system

Players who are reported by others for toxic language in voice or text chat will be notified that they are blocked from using those features

Report toxic players here . Please provide screenshots and or videos when possible.

Automated crash dump generation

PC crashes dumps will automatically write to the following folder: C:UsersusernameSaved Gamesid SoftwareDOOMEternalCrash Dumps

Visit this link for crash report and dump file upload instructions

New BATTLEMODE Updates

Players can now invite other players through platform interfaces

Removed Ballista Destroyer Blade Mod and Plasma Rifle Microwave Mod from the Slayer’s inventory in BATTLEMODE

Optimized loot drops (ammo/health) for better network performance

Additional performance optimizations to improve network latency

BATTLEMODE Fixes

Fixed an issue causing the Super Shotgun to do more damage to a Demon player's armored ability than intended

Fixed an issue preventing Demonic Onslaught from increasing the Marauder’s shotgun damage

Fixed a bug that caused Sticky Bombs to unreliably attach and explode to enemies in some cases

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause Shield Soldiers to spawn with their shields detached

Fixed a movement bug that caused Carcass and Cacodemon attacks to move the Slayer in the wrong direction

Fixed a bug where the Demon Player HUD only displayed the first two digits of the cooldown timer for instant resurrect and team heal

Fixed an issue where Cacodemons sometimes failed to drop health when killed

Fixed an Arachnotron issue resulting in the Arachnotron’s turret occasionally failing to destroy when shot with the Precision Bolt, Sticky Bomb or Ballista

Fixed animations in 1st person for when Demon players execute a ledge grab immediately after taking damage

Fixed a bug causing demon players to not receive their 4th round upgrade until the next round in some situations

Fixed an issue where the Slayer’s speed in BATTLEMODE increased based on framerate

Fixed a bug causing Lock-on rockets to not properly display damage feedback for demon players

Fixed aim assist for Marauders to not be affected by framerate

Fixed Revenant dash to not be affected by framerate

Fixed an issue where weapon tracers would appear to pass through the Archvile’s flame wall

Fixed Slayer’s weapon remaining in place when being killed mid-weapon swap

Fixed an audio issue that could cause a metallic sound to loop indefinitely during matches on Torment

Known Issues - Campaign

Master Levels are not accessible via the Fortress of DOOM terminal. Until a fix is implemented, you can access Master Levels from the Main Menu/Campaign/Master Level interface.

In rare cases, you may encounter player camera issues when reloading a checkpoint from the Pause Menu. Until a fix is implemented, you will need to reload a save or restart the level to resolve this issue.

Backing out of a Party while playing the campaign on Ultra Nightmare difficulty causes the Party Tab in the Social menu to lose functionality. Until a fix is implemented, exiting, and reloading the campaign at a different difficulty will resolve the issue.

Reloading a checkpoint or exiting to the Main Menu shortly after unlocking Fast Travel for any level may result in Fast Travel becoming unavailable. Until a fix is implemented, avoid using Fast Travel until you have completed a level entirely.

Known Issues - BATTLEMODE

The "Extinction Level Slayer” and “Aggressive Transfusion” Milestones can only be completed in Campaign. This will be fixed in an upcoming update.

Resetting customized Demon controls to Default only resets the Archvile controls. Until a fix is implemented, you’ll need to manually reset custom controls for all other Demons.

In very rare circumstances, when loading into BATTLEMODE matches users will spawn outside the gameplay arena. Restart the game to resolve this issue.

Kicking a player from a BATTLEMODE match and then disconnecting can result in the player’s podium being replaced by the podium of the player who was kicked. Exit the lobby to resolve this issue.

In rare circumstances, BATTLEMODE parties can end up in a bad state, presenting party members with repeating error messages. This issue can be resolved by recreating the party.

After a matchmaking failure, BATTLEMODE menu options can appear as inaccessible in certain circumstances. Restart the title to regain access to all menu options.

