Nvidia is currently on a spree to get as many games as possible to use ray tracing technology and their standout DLSS tech as well, so naturally Nvidia has announced a swathe of new games that will be implementing the tech sometimes this year, including Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord, Mortal Shell, and more.

The full lineup of games that will now be supporting either ray tracing or DLSS or both this October and November includes M&B2: Bannerlord, World of Warcraft, Mortal Shell, Xuan-Yuan Sword VII, Ghostrunner, Edge of Eternity, Ready or Not, Enlisted, and Pumpkin Jack.

Games that have already been revealed to include ray tracing support are Watch Dogs Legion, Cyberpunk 2077, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.Recently, Marvels Avengers and F1 2020 got support for DLSS whilst Control and Wolfenstein: Youngblood added support for DLSS Ultra Performance Mode, allowing up to 8K gaming on those titles.

Upcoming games to support either ray tracing, DLSS, or both:

What do you think? Do you have an RTX GPU? Have you used ray tracing yet? What do you think of it? And what about DLSS? Let us know your thoughts!

