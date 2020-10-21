In typical Ubisoft fashion, the upcoming DLC and post-launch content has been revealed before the game is even officially out yet. Assassins Creed Valhalla will, unsurprisingly, be getting a Season Pass that includes 2 major expansions as well as a bonus side quest, as well as free seasonal content for a year after launch.

The Assassins Creed: Valhalla Season Pass will be included in the Gold Edition and Ultimate Editions of the game. The first bit of DLC to release for it will be an exclusive quest called “The Legend of Beowulf” which will see your main character uncovering the truth about the legend of Beowulf, and will be available at launch.

The first major expansion will be coming in Spring 2021, known as the “Wrath of the Druids” which will take players to Ireland for a new environment and settlements. The second expansions, “The Siege of Paris”, will be available Summer 2021 and will take place during the infamous battle of the city of Paris.

Additionally, some free season content was also announced that will be available to all players throughout the year, starting with Season 1 that includes a new settlement area for players to grow and expand, a traditional Viking festival for players to experience in the settlement, and a new game mode known as River Raids.

Season 1 will kick off in December 2020, and will also include various new player skills and abilities, weapons and gear, as well as several cosmetic items for the settlement, longship, horse and raven.

Season 2 will start in March 2021 and will feature some of the same improvements like new skills, items etc. as well as another new game mode. More information will be revealed at a later date for Seasons 3 and 4.

So that’s it for all the post-launch content planned for Assassins Creed Valhalla, what do you think? Are you excited for AC Valhalla? Will you be grabbing the Season Pass? Or will you just stick to the free DLC? Let us know!