Watch Dogs Legion is out next week, and whilst Ubisoft has already provided us with some pretty extensive PC system requirements, they’ve now also come out to show us the various PC graphics settings available in WD Legion. They go pretty in depth with a lot of the settings, giving us a glimpse of the kind of graphical customization on offer.
There are the usual graphics settings you’d expect in Watch Dogs Legion, as well as a welcome addition of Temporal Upscaling which sounds a lot like a Resolution Scale setting. There’s also the option to limit your FPS, choose between which API you’d like to use - DirectX11 or DirectX12 - and of course the promised ray tracing and DLSS settings that had been announced.
-------------
Watch Dogs Legion gameplay settings
- Single Player Difficulty - Easy/Normal/Hard
- Permadeath Mode - Off/On
- Camera Centering
- Melee Mode - Press/Hold
- Climbing Mode - Press/Hold
- Hacking Mode - Press/Hold
- Sprinting Mode - Press/Hold
- Walking Mode - Press/Hold
- Aiming Mode - Press/Hold
- Weapon Wheel Mode - Press/Hold
- Emote Wheel Mode - Press/Hold
-------------
Watch Dogs Legion 3rd party settings
Tobii Eye Tracking
- Tobii Eye Tracking
- Gaze Targeting
- Melee at Gaze
- Clean UI
- Menu Navigation
- Selection Wheels
- Lighting Adaptation
MSI Settings
- Mystic Light
- Voice Command
- Ambient Link
-------------
Watch Dogs Legion video settings
Watch Dogs Legion display settings
- Video Adapter
- Window Mode - WIndowed/Windowed Borderless/Fullscreen Borderless/Multi-Monitor Borderless/Fullscreen
- Display
- Resolution
- Monitor Refresh Rate
- V-Sync - Off/Normal/Sparse
- FPS Limit
- Field of View
- Menu Position
- Multimonitor HUD
Watch Dogs Legion quality settings
- DirectX - DX11/DX12
- Graphics Quality - Low/Medium/High/Very High/Ultra
- Geometry - High/Very High/Ultra
- Environment - Low/Medium/High/Ultra
- Texture Resolution - Lowest/Low/Medium/High/Ultra
- Texture Filtering - Low/High/Ultra
- Shadows - Low/Medium/High/Very High/Ultra
- Headlight Shadows - Off/Your car/2 cars/3 cars/4 cars
- Reflections - Low/Medium/High/Very High/Ultra
- Depth of Field - Off/On
- Motion Blur - Off/On
- Bloom - Off/On
- Ambient Occlusion - Off/On
- Post-Process Anti-Aliasing - Off/FXAA/TAA/SMAA
- Subsurface Scattering - Low/High
- Ray Traced Reflections - Off/Medium/High/Ultra
- DLSS - Off/Performance/Quality/Balanced/Ultra Performance
- Extra Details - 0% > 100%
- Temporal Upscaling
Watch Dogs Legion image settings
- Brightness
- Gamma
- Contrast
- Sharpness
- HDR
- HDR Peak Brightness
- HDR Paper White
-------------
So that’s all of the Watch Dogs Legion graphics and gameplay settings that were shown in the video, we couldn’t get all of the various adjustments for each setting as they weren’t all shown, but at least we got to see some of them and prepare ourselves for what kind of graphics settings we’ll be going for based on those Watch Dogs Legion system requirements.
Interestingly Ubisoft also provided some tips for better performance at the end of the video including closing all background tasks especially those that are using the CPU, and to make sure both your video drivers and Windows version are up to date.
What do you think? How do you feel about the Watch Dogs Legion PC graphics settings? Which ones will you be immediately turning off? And which ones will you be making sure to Max out no matter what? Let us know!