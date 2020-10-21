Watch Dogs Legion is out next week, and whilst Ubisoft has already provided us with some pretty extensive PC system requirements, they’ve now also come out to show us the various PC graphics settings available in WD Legion. They go pretty in depth with a lot of the settings, giving us a glimpse of the kind of graphical customization on offer.

There are the usual graphics settings you’d expect in Watch Dogs Legion, as well as a welcome addition of Temporal Upscaling which sounds a lot like a Resolution Scale setting. There’s also the option to limit your FPS, choose between which API you’d like to use - DirectX11 or DirectX12 - and of course the promised ray tracing and DLSS settings that had been announced.

-------------

Watch Dogs Legion gameplay settings

Single Player Difficulty - Easy/Normal/Hard

Permadeath Mode - Off/On

Camera Centering

Melee Mode - Press/Hold

Climbing Mode - Press/Hold

Hacking Mode - Press/Hold

Sprinting Mode - Press/Hold

Walking Mode - Press/Hold

Aiming Mode - Press/Hold

Weapon Wheel Mode - Press/Hold

Emote Wheel Mode - Press/Hold

-------------

Watch Dogs Legion 3rd party settings

Tobii Eye Tracking

Tobii Eye Tracking

Gaze Targeting

Melee at Gaze

Clean UI

Menu Navigation

Selection Wheels

Lighting Adaptation

MSI Settings

Mystic Light

Voice Command

Ambient Link

-------------

Watch Dogs Legion video settings

Watch Dogs Legion display settings

Video Adapter

Window Mode - WIndowed/Windowed Borderless/Fullscreen Borderless/Multi-Monitor Borderless/Fullscreen

Display

Resolution

Monitor Refresh Rate

V-Sync - Off/Normal/Sparse

FPS Limit

Field of View

Menu Position

Multimonitor HUD

Watch Dogs Legion quality settings

DirectX - DX11/DX12

Graphics Quality - Low/Medium/High/Very High/Ultra

Geometry - High/Very High/Ultra

Environment - Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Texture Resolution - Lowest/Low/Medium/High/Ultra

Texture Filtering - Low/High/Ultra

Shadows - Low/Medium/High/Very High/Ultra

Headlight Shadows - Off/Your car/2 cars/3 cars/4 cars

Reflections - Low/Medium/High/Very High/Ultra

Depth of Field - Off/On

Motion Blur - Off/On

Bloom - Off/On

Ambient Occlusion - Off/On

Post-Process Anti-Aliasing - Off/FXAA/TAA/SMAA

Subsurface Scattering - Low/High

Ray Traced Reflections - Off/Medium/High/Ultra

DLSS - Off/Performance/Quality/Balanced/Ultra Performance

Extra Details - 0% > 100%

Temporal Upscaling

Watch Dogs Legion image settings

Brightness

Gamma

Contrast

Sharpness

HDR

HDR Peak Brightness

HDR Paper White

-------------

So that’s all of the Watch Dogs Legion graphics and gameplay settings that were shown in the video, we couldn’t get all of the various adjustments for each setting as they weren’t all shown, but at least we got to see some of them and prepare ourselves for what kind of graphics settings we’ll be going for based on those Watch Dogs Legion system requirements.

Interestingly Ubisoft also provided some tips for better performance at the end of the video including closing all background tasks especially those that are using the CPU, and to make sure both your video drivers and Windows version are up to date.

What do you think? How do you feel about the Watch Dogs Legion PC graphics settings? Which ones will you be immediately turning off? And which ones will you be making sure to Max out no matter what? Let us know!