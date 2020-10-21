An allegedly leaked document has been revealed online which includes guidelines that AMD has prepared for its partners to help combat scalpers during the upcoming Radeon RX 6000 GPUs and Ryzen 5000 CPUs launch, featuring preventative measures to help get the products to legitimate customers.

If true, the move seems to be in response to the recent RTX 30 series graphics cards that were announced by Nvidia, which were plagued with stock shortages thanks to many scalpers or bots bombarding websites to buy up availability and resell them for a significantly higher price online.

This was all on top of some already low stock availability, and it doesn’t look like it will get better anytime soon, as Nvidia already pushed back the RTX 3070 launch in order to increase stock, and CEO Jensen Huang already stated that stock shortages will likely last until next year.

Thanks to the benefits of hindsight though, AMD is apparently preparing its partners for high demand whilst also issuing some measures to help combat against scalpers and bots for the Radeon RX 6000 and Ryzen 5000 launch. These measures include: Bot detection and management, CAPTCHA implementation, Purchase limits, Reservations, Manual order processing, Limit reseller sales (B2B), and Inventory-to-cart allocation.

“Our top priority is to ensure gamers, enthusiasts and creators can easily purchase our AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics cards and AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors at launch and thereafter,” the document says.

It’s hard to say whether any of these implementations will be made, as these are only recommendations made to AMD’s partners. It’s also hard to say if this will in fact prevent bots and scalpers completely, but it may help to hinder it a little bit at least, which will get a few more cards in the hands of real people.

Of course, AMD already stated that they are not looking to have a ‘paper launch’ for the Radeon RX 6000 GPU series, after fans were disappointed by the low stock availability for the RTX 30 series. Though, considering that the RTX 30 series hasn't gone too well in terms of supply and demand, many players may even switch over to the Red Team because of this, which will cause an even higher surge in demand than usual.

Still though, it's nice to see AMD at least try, as this will arguably be one of the biggest launches in graphics card history, judging by the demand for the RTX 30 series.

What do you think? Will any of these measures be put in place by AMD’s partners? If so, will they even help at all? And will you consider switching to AMD if you weren't able to get an RTX 30 card? Let us know!

