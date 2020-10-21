We are literally just one week away from AMD officially announcing the Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards series, and the excitement is brimming. Whilst we already got a sneak peak at some performance numbers at the Ryzen 5000 CPU reveal, specs have been kept hush and left only to rumors. However, thanks to some new drivers supplied to AIB partners, some official specs have supposedly been leaked for the Radeon RX 6000 series.

The full lineup seems to include 5 graphics cards in total, the flagship RX 6900 XT, the RX 6800 XT, an RX 6800, the RX 6700 XT, and an RX 6700. Interestingly the specs seem to be a bit sparse on the RX 6700 XT and RX 6700, but the rest of the lineup is looking pretty good if I say so myself.

Radeon RX 6000 specs and GPU lineup:

Model GPU Compute Units Stream processors Game clock Boost clock Memory Memory bus Memory speed Radeon RX 6900 XT Navi 21 XTX 80 5120 2040MHz 2330MHz 16GB GDDR6 256-bit 16Gbps Radeon RX 6800 XT Navi 21 XT 72 4608 2015MHz 2250MHz 16GB GDDR6 256-bit 16Gbps Radeon RX 6800 Navi 21 XL 64 4096 1815MHz 2105MHz 16GB GDDR6 256-bit 16Gbps Radeon RX 6700 XT Navi 22 40 2560 - - 12GB GDDR6 192-bit - Radeon RX 6700 Navi 22 - - - - - 192-bit -

*Specs listed are entirely speculated and not confirmed, therefore they are subject to change.

As you can see above, the Radeon RX 6900 XT is looking to be the flagship graphics card of the series and is reportedly exclusively sold by AMD themselves. It will feature 80 Computer Units (or 5120 Stream Processors), 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and a game clock speed of 2040MHz and a boost clock of 2330MHz. It will also be using the Navi 21 XTX GPU which we heard about the other day.

As for the Radeon RX 6800 XT, this card will be using the Navi 21 XT GPU which will be a slight cut down version of the Navi 21 XTX GPU. It will feature 72 CUs (4608 Stream Processors) along with 16GB of memory, and a game clock speed of 2015MHz and a boost clock of 2250MHz.

The RX 6800 will be using the Navi 21 XL variant that is an even more cut down version of the Navi 21 XT GPU, but will still feature 64 Compute Units (4096 SPs) and once again 16GB of GDDR6 memory. The clock speeds are 1815MHz for the game clock and 2105MHz for the boost clock.

What’s interesting is that the Radeon RX 6700 series is apparently not planned to be unveiled this month, and will instead be coming in January 2021. Both the RX 6700 Xt and RX 6700 will feature the Navi 22 GPU, with the XT variant including 40 Compute Units (2560 SPs) as well as 12GB of GDDR6 memory.

In terms of the clock speeds however, these are apparently based on the AMD reference cards, so they will likely change for custom 3rd party designs when released.

More information regarding performance and the special cache built into the RX 6900 XT will apparently be revealed later, though before the official announcement from AMD at least. AIBs are also expected to be launching the RX 6000 GPUs next month, but AMD is focusing on their reference designs first (and will reportedly have its own separate review embargo).

What do you think? Are you excited for the Radeon RX 6000 series? Based on these specs, which one are you most excited for? And what are your performance predictions? Let us know!