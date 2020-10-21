Humankind is the next historic strategy title from Amplitude Studios. Pick and build a nation and take them through the ages. Evolve your culture, and probably your armies, then run amok across other cultures that you left twiddling sticks in the stone age. Build up your leader and push your character's fame ever upward as you crush your foes. Humankind is looking to take on the mighty Civilization series and is aiming to release in April 2021.

As you will probably know, the guys at Amplitude are no strangers to the turn based strategy genre. They are behind the very popular and refreshing Endless Space 2 and Endless Legend games. And now we have a chance to look at the official Humankind system requirements to see what you will need to run the game...

Humankind minimum system requirements

Humankind recommended system requirements

Humankind looks to require at least a GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 5500 XT in order to meet the recommended system specs, which would be likely running on High graphics settings at a 1080p resolution. This rec GPU would be paired with a CPU like a Core i5-6600k or Ryzen 5 1600 and then ideally at least 8GB system memory, which should help achieve a stable 60fps performance in Humankind.

Now the Humankind minimum PC system requirements will be looking for an AMD Radeon R9 290 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 graphics card paired with either an Intel Core i5-4430 3.0GHz or AMD FX-8300 processor, but like recommended specs it will also require 8GB of RAM for min system memory. This hardware setup should then achieve around 60fps on the Lowest graphics settings ideally at 1080p resolution.

This shapes up to mean that as long as you have a PC that is around 4 years old or newer then you should be able to meet Humankind recommended specs.

As of today you can pre-purchase Humankind and to go along with that here's a little taster of how it's looking so far.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Humankind System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Humankind GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Humankind Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.

Finally, we have a suggested Best Humankind 1080p PC Build for Ultra settings as well that you can take a look at as well.