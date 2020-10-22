A long time ago there was a little known team of developers known as Croteam, who created the cult franchise of Serious Sam, back then Devolver Digital didn’t exist, but its spirit was in another publishing label known as Gathering of Developers that was founded by some of the same people. Now, nearly 13 years later, Croteam has been acquired by Devolver Digital, marking a long running partnership between the two companies.

“Croteam and Devolver Digital have been dating for so long that we decided to go ahead and just get married,” Devolver said in an official announcement.

“A decade ago Devolver Digital was just getting started and looking for its first project to partner on in the emerging digital distribution world. Similarly, Croteam was on the search for a partner it could trust to help them bring their beloved franchise back to prominence with the upcoming Serious Sam 3.”

“Since then Croteam and Devolver Digital have partnered on dozens of games - from the frantic Serious Sam series to the award-winning The Talos Principle across PC, consoles, VR and mobile platforms.”

And that partnership will only continue to grow it seems, as Devolver Digital seems to be keeping their hands off (at least, creatively speaking that is). Croteam will apparently keep “total creative freedom” whilst working on new projects like more Serious Sam games, The Talos Principle 2, plus a new and original IP from Croteam and Croteam Incubator studios.

What do you think? Have you played any of the Serious Sam games? Are you excited for more Serious Sam? What about the Talos Principle? And what other new IP do you think Croteam will make? Let us know!