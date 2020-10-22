It seems like a couple studios are rebranding this year, as Electronic Arts first updated their EA Access and Origin Access services to EA Play, and then subsequently changed their Origin app to the EA Desktop App. Now Ubisoft is following suit with Ubisoft Connect, a new service that will be merging and replacing Uplay (the desktop app) and Ubisoft Club (the loyalty program).

Essentially Ubisoft Connect will be bringing crossplay and cross progression to new and upcoming games, starting with Watch Dogs Legion. It will also be a hub for social activities, in-game rewards etc. So if you’ve used Uplay and Ubisoft Club already, then you’ll pretty much be getting the same experience with a new coat of paint and some extra features.

You can add and chat to your friends across all platforms no matter what device you’re on as long as you use the same Ubisoft account. It will also allow crossplay across different platforms starting with WD Legion, so you can play with your console friends whilst you’re on PC. It will also add cross progression to Watch Dogs 3, allowing you to play on a console and pick up right where you left off on PC.

Existing games that will be properly transitioning to the new Ubisoft Connect system (meaning support for all the new features) include Assassins Creed: Odyssey, For Honor, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Hyper Scape, Steep, Rainbow Six: Siege, and The Division 2. Plus all new and upcoming titles like Assassins Creed: Valhalla, Immortals: Fenyx Rising, and Riders Republic will also support the new system when they release.

However, there is a slight caveat in that not all games will be supporting the new Ubisoft Connect system, which means they won’t be transitioning properly to the new ecosystem and won’t be getting all the new features.

Here’s a list of all the games not supported by Ubisoft Connect:

Anno 2070

Anno 2205

Anno 1800

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed: Unity

Child of Light

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Far Cry Primal

Ghost Recon: Future Soldier

Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Might & Magic: Heroes VI

Might & Magic: Heroes VII

Might & Magic X: Legacy

Monopoly Plus

Just Dance 2018

Just Dance 2019

Just Dance 2020

Rocksmith 2014 Remastered Edition

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Tetris Ultimate

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Division

The Setters VII

Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs 2

However, Ubisoft is being generous and offering up all the Ubisoft Club rewards for these games above for absolutely free. So if you own any of these games and have some Club rewards that you haven’t claimed, then do so now.

Ubisoft Connect will launch on October 29th, the same day as Watch Dogs Legion. The Uplay desktop app will update automatically to the new system and your profile, friends, stats, level, XP and units will all transition without a problem in the update. There will be a new loyalty system but that will still be compatible with your XP and units.

If you want to read more about the Ubisoft Connect app and how it might affect you or your games, you can check out the Ubisoft Connect FAQ here.

What do you think? How have you found Uplay and Ubisoft Club so far? Will Ubisoft Connect be a better experience? And how often do you use Ubisoft services in general? Let us know!