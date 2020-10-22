When Nvidia announced the RTX 30 series graphics cards, everyone was impressed by the significant jump in performance improvements over the last generation of GPUs. However, there was one concern among some fans regarding the low VRAM capacities, and whether 10GB on the RTX 3080 would be enough.

Thankfully, rumors spread out quite quickly afterwards detailing new refresh models that would feature higher VRAM including an RTX 3080 20GB edition and an RTX 3070 16GB edition, presumably in order to combat against AMD’s offerings of 16GB VRAM on most of their Radeon RX 6000 cards.

None of these new cards had been officially announced by Nvidia, but Gigabyte seemingly leaked the info about them, as well as Galax and even Lenovo, so it seems pretty legitimate that these cards were in development at one point.

But now according to some independent sources, both the RTX 3080 20GB and RTX 3070 16GB editions have been cancelled by Nvidia. Originally the cards were rumored to launch in December this year, but the new info says these GPUs have been outright cancelled, rather than postponed.

Reasons for the cancellation are currently unknown, but one source claims it was due to low GDDR6X yield issues. However the RTX 3070 16GB uses GDDR6 memory, so the cancellation there is still unclear.

Additionally, Nvidia has apparently already cancelled the RTX 3070 Ti GPU, but the RTX 3060 Ti is still on track to launch in mid-November, though no specific release date is set.

What do you think? Would you have liked to see an RTX 3080 20GB and RTX 3070 16GB editions? Will Nvidia eventually bring them back? Let us know!

