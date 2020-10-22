We are slowly approaching the launch of the RTX 3070 graphics card, which was originally supposed to release last week but got delayed to October 29th in order to increase available stock. However, as we get closer to release, many are anticipating some performance benchmarks. Fortunately for us, some RTX 3070 benchmarks have been leaked, and they show performance on par with an RTX 2080 Ti.

That means you could get a graphics card that is as powerful as an RTX 2080 Ti that cost $1200 at launch for less than half that amount at $499 instead. That’s a pretty incredible deal if you ask. Anyway I’m getting ahead of myself, let’s jump in and take a look at these RTX 3070 performance benchmarks.

All the results were conducted in the Ashes of the Singularity benchmarking software on Crazy 4K, Crazy 1080p and an ultrawide 2560×1080 Custom graphics presets. Additionally, all tests were using the same setup it seems as the CPU remains a Core i7-9700K and under the same account user. The same setup was also used to get benchmarks for the RTX 3080, so we can easily compare the two cards:

-------------

RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 Ashes of the Singularity performance benchmarks results

RTX 3070 benchmark Ashes of the Singularity Crazy 1080p

In the Ashes of the Singularity benchmark results, the RTX 3070 performance achieved 94fps and a score of 9300 at the Crazy 1080p preset, and the RTX 3080 got 106fps and a score of 10600.

RTX 3070 benchmark Ashes of the Singularity Custom 2560x1080

Moving up to the Custom preset at 2560x1080 resolution, the RTX 3070’s FPS performance reached 89fps and a score of 8800, whilst the RTX 3080 achieved 103fps and a score of 10200 in the Ashes of the SIngularity benchmark.

RTX 3070 benchmark Ashes of the Singularity Crazy 4K

Finally, at the Crazy 4K preset in Ashes of Singularity, the RTX 3070’s performance reaches 74 fps and a score of 7300, compared to the RTX 3080 which got 89fps and a score of 8800.

-------------

Okay so now lets put this into a graph so that we can easily see the comparison between the RTX 3080 and RTX 3070 performance. We can also put in the performance results for an RTX 2080 Ti to see how the 2 cards stack up against the top-end GPU of the previous generation.

GPU Crazy 1080p Custom 2560x1080 Crazy 4K RTX 3080 106 103 89 RTX 3070 94 89 74 RTX 2080 Ti 93 87 75

So looking at the results above we can see that the RTX 3070 is pretty much on par in terms of performance with the RTX 2080 Ti GPU. Performance numbers jump around a bit, but on average the two cards are very similar.

As for the RTX 3080 compared to the RTX 3070, it performs on average 12.77% better at the Crazy 1080p preset, 15.73% better on the 2560x1080 custom preset, and 20.27% better on the Crazy 4K preset.

So looking at all that, yeah the RTX 3070 seems to be a really good card to get from the RTX 30 series, and is definitely on par with the RTX 2080 Ti graphics card. Its also not that far behind the RTX 3080 and in some games, like Ashes of the Singularity here, and can reach above 60fps even at 4K resolution, making the RTX 3070 one of the best value for money graphics cards for this new generation of GPUs based on the Ampere architecture.

What do you think? Are you looking to get an RTX 3070 card? How do you feel about these benchmarks? Are they more or less what you expected for it? Let us know!