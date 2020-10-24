Nearly 2 years since its first announcement, developers Red Hook have officially announced that Darkest Dungeon 2 is launching in Early Access next year on the Epic Games Store. The sequel will follow the same core combat system, but with a revamped presentation and a completely new metagame structure apparently.

“Our familiar companions band together for another journey into oblivion – this time in stylized 3d!” Red Hook said in an official statement. “In fact, this teaser was captured straight out of Unity, and uses the in-game character models and rendering techniques from the game itself. With a refined combat system and a whole new metagame, Darkest Dungeon II is packed with fresh monsters, bosses, and challenges.”

No specific release date or price has been announced yet, or even for how long Darkest Dungeon 2 will remain on the Epic Games Store for. As is usual with Epic Games Store exclusives though, titles tend to leave the exclusivity period after 6 to 12 months, but it has yet to be confirmed whether this will be after the game leaves Early Access, or if it includes that entire time period.

