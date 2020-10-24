With the dawn of the next generation of consoles, games, and PC hardware on our doorstep, there has never been a better time to upgrade our PCs in order to future proof performance. However, with the rising cost of PC hardware and the significantly higher requirements for next-gen games (partly because of ray tracing), how long do you reasonably expect a new GPU to meet your gaming needs?

Is it 2 years? 5 years? 10 years? We want to hear from you how much of an investment buying a new graphics card is worth to you. Is it dependent on price/performance? Should a brand new $1200 graphics card last you longer than a $500 one? Do you judge a GPU’s lifespan by how many games you can play at the highest graphics settings? Or how long you can reasonably use it before it no longer shows up in the minimum system requirements for big AAA titles?

Or maybe it simply doesn’t matter anymore, as the rise of streaming services like GeForce Now or the upcoming Amazon Luna only requires a bare minimum requirement to display an image on your PC, or even with the introduction of AI supersampling techniques like DLSS making high-end GPUs not as worthwhile anymore.

Whatever it is, we want to hear your thoughts on the matter since Nvidia recently revealed the RTX 30 series of cards that no one seems to be able to get their hands on, and the upcoming Radeon RX 6000 GPUs from AMD are under a week away from being officially announced.

So what do you think? What GPU do you have now and are you thinking of upgrading? How long do you reasonably expect a new GPU to meet your gaming needs? Is it 1 year, or 10? And is it based on price or performance? Let’s debate!

