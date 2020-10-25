Video games, we all love them. Sometimes it's for the gripping narrative, and other times just for the fun of the gameplay. There was a time where it felt like games could only focus on one of those aspects, sacrificing story for gameplay, or gameplay for story. These days we seem to be spoiled with loads of games that have just as gripping narrative as it does engaging gameplay.

So this week we want to ask you: What game do you enjoy purely for the gameplay and nothing else? We’re talking purely the fun of the game, something that has you coming back for more even when everything else about it doesn’t.

Maybe you just really enjoy running around a sprawling city shooting up bad guys and stealing cars like GTA 5, and you couldn’t care less about the story or missions within. Maybe it's a game where there is pretty much little to no story whatsoever but you just love chopping dudes with your massive sword like Dark Souls (or at least in the case of Dark Souls, a story that is difficult to comprehend without a guide, therefore the gameplay takes precedence).

So what game do you enjoy purely for the gameplay? Is it because the story/everything else is bad? Or is the gameplay simply that good that you just don’t want to know anything to do with the story? And what’s more important for you? Story or gameplay? Let’s debate!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on