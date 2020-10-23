Hideo Kojima is one of the very few video game auteurs out there, after making major success with the Metal Gear Solid series, he’s turned into something of a legend among the gaming industry. Whether you like his games or not, a new game by Hideo Kojima is certainly some exciting news.

So it's only natural that after the successful launch of Death Stranding on PlayStation 4 last year, and the subsequent PC release following this year, that Hideo Kojima and his studio Kojima Productions would be working on a new project.

“KojimaProductions confirms a new project is in development and is looking to hire the best-in-class talent to work out of our Tokyo studio,” the post on Twitter says. “For more information on the openings and requirements, please visit our website.”

If you fancy looking at the job openings yourself, you can head on over to the Kojima Productions website and take a look. But for now, let’s jump into the theories…

There’s been lots of talk over the year about what the next project from Kojima would be, from teasing the “scariest horror game” ever made, to a Death Stranding sequel, and then back to a possible new project with horror manga artist Junji Ito.

So it seems like since everything went awry for Kojima’s excellent Silent Hills project and the truly terrifying PT demo, he hasn’t quite let the genre go. So it’s possible we could be getting something Horror related. Then again a Death Stranding 2 is on the cards, or even something completely new and original.

Then again, Kojima has disclosed that he and his studio would love to work on stuff other than video games like a movie or a manga, however the job openings at Kojima Productions list a game designer and programmer, so it's probably a new video game right?

What do you think? What could Kojima be working on next? What kind of game do you think it is and what would you prefer? A horror project? A Death Stranding sequel? Or something original? And finally, what genre would you like to see Kojima tackle at some point? Let us know!

