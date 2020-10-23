Ubisoft’s upcoming open-world Action Adventure Immortals Fenyx Rising (previously known as Gods and Monsters) now has an official demo that you can play today on Google Stadia. It’s free for all players as long as you have a Google account to sign in with, and will be available for the next week until October 29th.

You can check out the official Immortals: Fenyx Rising Google Stadia demo here, just log into a Google account or a Stadia account if you already have one and you should be good to go! The demo will be added to your Stadia games library and will be available there until the demo ends next week.

If you haven’t been keeping up to date on the game recently, it's essentially another Assassins Creed game but with a focus on Greek mythology and mythical creatures. Run, jump, fight enemies, solve puzzles, it's your standard affair, only a lot more colorful.

What do you think? Are you excited for Immortals Fenyx Rising? Will you be trying out the Stadia demo? Have you already played it? What do you think of it? Let us know!