Another week and another batch of free games available on the Epic Games Store. Keeping up the tradition of scary games for Halloween, Epic Games are giving away two spooky-themed titles… Though admittedly one is more horrifying than the other.

If you’re in the mood for a truly horrifying experience you can pick up Bloober Team’s Layers of Fear 2 this week, and if you get tired of unending jaw-clenching you can fire up Costume Quest 2 as a nice break. Both titles are free this week and available until October 29th, if you claim your free games before that time then both titles are yours to keep forever!

------------

Costume Quest 2

“Explore spooky time-traversing landscapes, don adorable new costumes that transform into powerful Hallo-warriors, and collect even Creepier Treat Cards to wield in combat against a legion of hygiene obsessed baddies.”

------------

Layers of Fear 2

“Layers of Fear 2 is a first-person psychological horror game with an emphasis on exploration and story. Players control a Hollywood actor who heeds the call of an enigmatic director to take on the lead role in a film shot aboard an ocean liner.”

------------

So that’s it for the free games on the Epic Games Store this week, two Halloween-themed games fit for different purposes. Luckily next week we’ll also be getting the same deal, as the spooky Blair Witch game (also from Bloober Team) will be available for free, and if you get tired of getting scared you can sit back and play Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered.

What do you think? Which one are you more excited to play? Did you play the original Layers of Fear or Costume Quest? What did you think of them? Let us know!