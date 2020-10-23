As we gear up for the official announcement, more and more rumors surface regarding the upcoming Radeon RX 6000 series of GPUs by AMD. This time however, instead of focusing on the specs of RX 6000 series we have some alleged benchmarks for the Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, and it looks to be pretty on par with RTX 3080 performance.

And by on par I mean the results are kind of all over the place, but eventually balance out. On the one hand you have the RX 6800 XT absolutely destroy the RTX 3080 Founders Edition at 4K, but then loses pretty poorly at ray tracing performance. The good thing though is that the RX 6800 XT seems to be better across the board than the RTX 2080 Ti Founders Edition

There’s a number of factors that can contribute to this, including the fact that this is reportedly just an engineering sample of the Radeon RX 6800 XT for board partners, and so performance is likely to improve. Additionally, drivers have not been finalized, which could explain the poor ray tracing performance as it would not have been properly optimized by the time it gets shipped out to reviewers and consumers.

Okay so let’s jump into the rumored benchmark results. The new leaks come from several different sources and so they’re all slightly different from each other, but relative performance also seems to stay the same.

-------------

Radeon RX 6800 XT 3DMark benchmarks comparison vs RTX 3080 FE and RTX 2080 Ti FE

Source 1:

Benchmark RX 6800 XT RTX 3080 RTX 2080 Ti Firestrike Extreme 4K 13066 (100%) 10688 (81.8%) 8551 (65.4%) Time Spy Extreme 4K 8232 (100%) 7977 (96.9%) 7028 (85.4%) Port Royal 4K (Ray Tracing) 4438 (100%) 5415 (122%) 4285 (96.6%)

According to the first source we can see that the Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU consistently beats the RTX 2080 Ti in terms of performance at every test, though the results get very close on the Port Royal 4K ray tracing benchmark.

The RX 6800 XT scores a 13066 in the Firestrike Extreme 4K benchmarks, whilst the RTX 3080 and RTX 2080 Ti both score 10688 and 8551 respectively. In the Time Spy Extreme 4K benchmark the RX 6800 XT scores an 8232, the RTX 3080 scores a 7977, and the RTX 2080 Ti scores 7028. Finally, on the Port Royal 4K ray tracking benchmark the RX 6800 XT scored a 4438 compared to a 5415 by the RTX 3080, and a 4285 by the RTX 2080 Ti.

In terms of relative performance, that pits the RX 6800 XT at 22% faster than the RTX 3080 and 53% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti at Firestrike Extreme 4K. On Time Spy Extreme 4K, the RX 6800 XT is only 3% faster than the RTX 3080 and 17% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti. On the Port Royal 4K ray tracing benchmark, the RX 6800 XT is actually 18% slower than the RTX 3080, but is still 4% faster than the RTX 2080 Ti.

RX 6800 XT vs RTX 3080 & RTX 2080 Ti relative performance:

-------------

Source 2:

Benchmark RX 6800 XT RTX 3080 RTX 2080 Ti Firestrike Extreme 4K 12871 (100%) 10531 (81.8%) 8210 (63.8%) Time Spy Extreme 4K 8230 (100%) 7978 (96.9%) 6933 (84.2%) Port Royal 4K (Ray Tracing) 4387 (100%) 5351 (122%) 4214 (96.1%)

RX 6800 XT vs RTX 3080 & RTX 2080 Ti relative performance:

-------------

Source 3:

A third source had some slightly different results, but we thought to provide the graph of information anyway so you can have a look. The previous 2 sources are more interesting to compare but this one has more GPUs to compare with, including the entire RTX 30 series so far as well as the RTX 2080 Ti.

-------------

Radeon RX 6000 GPU lineup rumored specs:

Model GPU Compute Units Stream processors Game clock Boost clock Memory Memory bus Memory speed RX 6900 XT Navi 21 XTX 80 5120 2040MHz 2330MHz 16GB GDDR6 256-bit 16Gbps RX 6800 XT Navi 21 XT 72 4608 2015MHz 2250MHz 16GB GDDR6 256-bit 16Gbps RX 6800 Navi 21 XL 64 4096 1815MHz 2105MHz 16GB GDDR6 256-bit 16Gbps

*Specs listed are entirely speculated and not confirmed, therefore they are subject to change.

-------------

Interestingly, if you compare the 2 different sources, the relative performance of the RTX 3080 compared to the RX 6800 XT stays exactly the same as the first source above. However, the RTX 2080 Ti’s relative performance shifts slightly, but not by much.

So looking at this information, considering that these are 2 different sources that have provided very similar results, we can assume that these results are indeed true. And if that is the case, then we can expect performance to actually increase over time before the official announcement.

It’s also great considering that this is RX 6800 XT which is rumored to be an ever so slightly cut down version of the flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT, which will presumably offer even greater performance. Obviously there’s no way to fully determine how these numbers will translate into gaming performance, but it certainly shows promise.

One thing still remains a bit fishy though, and that’s to do with the specs, as the sources detailed the RX 6800 XT having 80 Compute Units, but according to previous rumors the RX 6900 XT will have 80 CUs whilst the RX 6800 XT will feature 72 CUs.

So either the estimations for what graphics card is being benchmarked here is wrong, or the specs leaked aren’t exactly correct. We’ll have to wait and see when the official announcement begins next week, but it's certainly interesting to look at and speculate performance before then.

So what do you think? Are you excited for the Radeon RX 6000 series? Based on these results, would you consider an RX 6000 GPU? Let us know your thoughts!