We are just under 2 weeks away until AMD’s next generation of Ryzen processors officially launch, the Ryzen 5000 series looks to be AMD’s best lineup yet for their gaming CPUs, but AMD has now infamously jacked up the prices because of their dominance in the market. Zen 3 is certainly shaping up to be a great generation of processors, but which one of the new lineup looks like the best buy?

With the next generation of games and consoles just around the corner, now is the best time of all to upgrade our PCs, so to help everyone decide what’s best to upgrade to, we’re leaving it up to you guys in a vote to crown the best Ryzen 5000 CPU to purchase this 2020.

In terms of performance, we’ve already seen some benchmarks leak for the Ryzen 5000 series that showed a significant improvement over the Ryzen 3000 series, and even some benchmarks for the Ryzen 9 5950X and Ryzen 9 5900X which showed them absolutely outpacing the top-end Intel Core i9-10900K in Single Core and Multi-Core performance. Plus, just recently it was revealed that the Ryzen 5 5600X CPU is the best Single Core processor according to Passmark.

There is of course the price increase as mentioned above, but considering the relatively small jump in price and AMD significantly outpacing Intel’s latest chips, this doesn’t seem like a huge problem but ultimately may factor into buying choices, especially when AMD’s new processors are now the same price if not more expensive than Intel’s equivalent CPUs.

Then again, AMD will surely bring out a range of Ryzen 5000 non-X processors that will knock a bit off the price down to what we would normally expect, so maybe we're better off waiting instead. And just to be clear, we're talking about which AMD Ryzen 5000 you think is the best buy, not which one you'd prefer to get as this is meant to just be a discussion for us PC gamers about the best CPU to buy of the new generation.

It’s certainly an exciting time for PC gamers, for all things PC hardware and games, and this is exactly the kind of push that we needed from AMD to finally match and even possibly surpass Intel. But this does mean that the roles may reverse, and instead of AMD trying to compete with Intel we’ll be having Intel trying to compete with AMD. Either way, we still want to hear from you what Ryzen 5000 CPU you think is the best buy before the new series launches on November 5th.