AMD is getting ready to launch their next generation of Ryzen 5000 CPUs based on the new Zen 3 architecture, and whilst we haven’t got any official 3rd party benchmarks or reviews yet for the new chips, Passmark has now crowned the new Ryzen 5 5600X CPU as the best performing single-core processor, beating the tremendous amount of competition from Intel at a fraction of the price.

AMD’s $299 Ryzen 5 5600X CPU has a CPU Mark score of 3495, beating out the Core i9-10900K by 10% which has a score of 3175 and costing almost twice as much at $549. This is all the more impressive when you realize the 5600X is supposed to be the equivalent of the Core i5-10600K from Intel, which the 5600X has a lead of 19% over.

Of course, this doesn’t measure overall performance and it's likely the 5600X won’t be beating out the Core i9-10900K at Multi-Core performance, but it's still impressive nonetheless and goes to show the incredible strength of Zen 3’s Single Core performance.

AMD’s mainstream X600-branded CPUs have remained incredibly popular among the Ryzen processors, and considering how many of you were more interested in the 5600X over any of the other CPUs in the lineup when they were announced (with more interest on the 5600X than the other 3 combined), the Ryzen 5 5600X is clearly going to be a big winner for this new series.

Of course the 5600X is $50 more than its predecessor - the Ryzen 5 3600X - but considering the jump in performance all the while being even more efficient and the fact that its giving Intel a run for its money already, makes the increase in price worth it in our opinion.

AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU lineup:

CPU Cores Threads Base clock Boost clock Cache L2+L3 TDP Price Ryzen 9 5950X 16 32 3.4GHz 4.9GHz 72MB 105W $799 Ryzen 9 5900X 12 24 3.7GHz 4.8GHz 70MB 105W $549 Ryzen 7 5800X 8 16 3.8GHz 4.7GHz 36MB 105W $449 Ryzen 5 5600X 6 12 3.7GHz 4.6GHz 35MB 65W $299

What do you think? Are you looking to upgrade your CPU? Are you excited for AMD’s new generation of Ryzen 5000 processors? Which one are you considering to buy? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on