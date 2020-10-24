If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to grab Obsidian’s latest sci-fi RPG romp then you’re in luck, because after a long exclusivity period with the Epic Games Store The Outer Worlds is finally available on Steam, and you can even grab it for a great 50% discount too!

There’s also the latest expansion - The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon - available as well as a standalone purchase or as part of the expansion pass, along with the game’s official soundtrack. Or you can pick up The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle which includes the expansion pass and soundtrack in one great bundle for a 39% discount.

Or if you prefer to get your games on GOG, The Outer Worlds is also available there for the same 50% discount, though it looks like you won’t be able to pick up the Non-Mandatory Corporate-Sponsored Bundle or the game’s soundtrack over there, but the expansion pass and DLC is still available.

