Despite being a relatively short 3D platformer game much in the veins of the original Limbo, Little Nightmares turned out to be one of the most disturbing and nerve wracking titles of 2017. It mostly came down to its incredibly (and grotesque) imagery that felt like a Studio Ghibli film gone wrong. Now Little Nightmares 2 is coming out soon and the new trailer does not disappoint.

This new trailer for Little Nightmares 2 takes us on a tour of one of the new areas featured in the game’s sequel: the Hospital. Various horrors are present in this level, including the grotesque and horrifying inhabitants that plague it.

Following on from the original game, Little Nightmares 2 follows the brave adventures of two young children in their quest to discover the terrible fate that has befallen this twisted world. Releasing on February 11th 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, a next-gen console upgrade will be coming later in 2021.

