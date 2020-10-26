Facebook has once again made headlines for their Oculus VR headsets, but not in a good way. After announcing that all Oculus users will eventually have to link their Oculus accounts to Facebook accounts, and then also ban anyone who uses a fake Facebook account (and sometimes even banning those who created a legitimate account), now it has been revealed that deleting your Facebook account will also delete your Oculus account, permanently losing all your game purchases and store credit.

This means that if you decided to one day delete your Facebook account that was linked to your Oculus account, you will never be able to access your Oculus games that you purchased ever again as your Oculus account will no longer exist.

The reveal comes from Twitter user @CixLiv, who posted a screenshot from Facebook after trying to deactivate or delete their Facebook account. According to the text, deactivating your account will result in losing access to your Oculus account (and subsequently your Oculus products) for the duration of the deactivation.

Deleting your Facebook account permanently “will also delete your Oculus information,” it says. “This includes your app purchases and achievements. You will no longer be able to return any apps and will lose any existing store credits.”

Fortunately, if you’ve already owned the original Oculus Quest or Rift products and haven’t linked your accounts yet then you’ll be fine. This situation only affects those who have linked their Facebook and Oculus accounts.

So yeah, if you want to keep your games purchased and in-game progress for your Oculus account, don’t delete or deactivate your Facebook account if you have the two linked.

What do you think? Do you own any Oculus products? Have you linked your Facebook and Oculus accounts? How do you feel about purchasing an Oculus headset at this stage? Let us know!