Intel is getting ready to release their very first ever discrete graphics cards, the Intel Xe series of graphics cards marks an interesting time in the long-dominant CPU maker. The first GPU, the Intel Xe DG1, will be launching later this year whilst their second GPU, the Xe DG2, is reportedly along the lines of RTX 3070 performance, and will most likely be launching sometime next year.

“Our first discrete GPU DG1 is shipping now and will be in systems for multiple OEMs later in Q4,” said Intel CEO Bob Swan in a recent earnings call. However, it's currently unknown whether this card will be used solely in laptops or will be coming to desktops at all. Right now it seems like Intel is focusing on laptops more than desktops unfortunately.

But what’s also interesting is their next planned discrete GPU, the Intel Xe DG2, is rumored to match performance of the upcoming RTX 3070, and Intel has just fired up the new card in their labs: “We also powered on our next-generation GPU for client DG2. Based on our Xe high-performance gaming architecture, this product will take our discrete graphics capability up the stack into the enthusiast segment.”

The “powered on” stage of GPU development is pretty significant, as it's a very important step in internal validation tests, and is the last step before getting sent out to developers and manufacturers for external validation. Though this does mean that we’re still a long way before actually seeing the card, so it's likely we’ll only get to see some concrete images/performance later next year at some point.

No official statement has said that the Intel Xe DG2 GPU will be on par with the RTX 3070 in terms of performance and is purely speculation, though apparently it's what Intel is at least hoping for. It’s also been rumored to use the 6nm process node, and will use up to 16GB of GDDR6 video memory.

No information regarding official specs or pricing details have been released yet unfortunately, so its currently all speculation as to how Intel’s latest venture into the GPU market will perform, or cost. But what do you think? Are you excited for Intel’s first discrete graphics cards? How much do you think they will cost? Will we see a desktop version of the DG1 GPU? Let us know your thoughts!