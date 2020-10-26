It seems absolutely crazy to say this now, but we’re just 24 days from the official launch of Cyberpunk 2077 now. One of the most anticipated games of the year, CP2077 has been in development for a long time and subsequently has had some design changes since it first started development. However, many fans have been recently talking about content cut from the game, and Cyberpunk 2077’s Senior Level Designer Miles Tost has now responded to these worries.

Ever since CDPR revealed that 48 minute gameplay demo from E3 2018, news of features cut from Cyberpunk 2077 traveled fast. Most recently, it was revealed that the wall running mechanic featured in that demo was cut for “design reasons,” along with car customization, dual wielding, a spiderbot known as a ‘flathead’ that was initially intended as a companion bot for Techie character classes.

“We never had dual wielding and I have said my words on techie so often,” Tost said in an official statement. “No one is forcing you to buy the game day one and no one at CDPR wants you to be disappointed with a game you might not enjoy.”

“Having said that, on the topic of cut features: cutting features and scope is a very normal part of development. You can witness it so openly with our game, because we happily gave in to community wishes and showed you that 2018 demo. Think about it. The game - 2 years from release. Of course we iterate and change stuff and of course we also will have ideas that sound great on paper but then doesn't end up working out well in the game with all the other features.”

Here's that same demo for reference:

Tost also went on to mention that The Witcher 3 also had a lot of content cut from the game, but as an audience we weren’t involved in the development process as much and as early as Cyberpunk 2077 has, so we’re really only noticing this now because of that.

“In the end, it is all about how much fun the game and it systems provide you and we are doing our best to make sure it is as great of an experience as it can be. Sometimes for that, you have to make some hard decisions and this time around, you were here to witness it.”

I was reading a couple comments on the statement and something that many had brought up stuck with: do we get upset when movies and TV shows have deleted scenes? No, we don’t. Because at the end of the day the creators felt it was best to cut that content to make for a more enjoyable experience overall. Sure, sometimes there are deleted scenes that would have made a movie/TV show better, but it's a commercial piece that has to make money and has deadlines like anything else.

Finally, on the topic of game length, Tost mentioned the recent news that Cyberpunk 2077 will be shorter that The Witcher 3 because not many players actually finished it. But they also referenced that CDPR are “ notoriously bad at judging how long gametime is in our games,” quoting that they estimated players would finish the entirety of Witcher III in just 100 hours, when it was more like double that.

“you guys have seen nothing yet. It's less than a month now, soon all your questions will be answered (hopefully satisfyingly!) and I can't wait for you all to play it finally. Been a long time coming,” Tost said in a closing statement, also mentioning that as prospective players we should wait for reviews from those we trust before making your own decision.

What do you think? Is the backlash over cut content for Cyberpunk 2077 justified? Or is it just because we’ve been involved in the development process a lot more? How do you feel about cut content in general? Let us know your thoughts!

