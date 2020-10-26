Nvidia is getting ready for their upcoming RTX 3070 GPU launch this week, and before they’ve even officially announced it, the RTX 3060 Ti model is already available for preorder by Chinese retailers on Taobao. Whilst pricing isn’t listed in USD, the 3060 Ti model is expected to be around $400 and launch sometime in November.

You can have a look at the Chinese advertisements below, but note that the images on show are not the actual RTX 3060 cards and are instead other RTX 30 series cards, though it's believed the RTX 3060 Ti will be a similar style and design to the RTX 3070.

Reported specs for the RTX 3060 Ti feature 4864 CUDA cores along with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Performance is also expected to be similar to the RTX 2080, and likely even slightly faster considering the RTX 3070 is slightly faster than the RTX 2080 Ti.

Whilst official Chinese pricing ranges anywhere from 2049 to 2999 Yuans (which is roughly $300-$450) considering Nvidia’s pricing model of matching the previous generation’s prcice points, we can expect the RTX 3060 Ti to cost $399 and the RTX 3060 to cost $349.

Here's a quick breakdown of everything we know so far about the RTX 3060 Ti specs compared to the rest of the RTX 30 series lineup:

Card Base Clock Boost Clock CUDA Cores RT Cores Memory Type Memory GB TDP W Price USD Launch Date RTX 3090 1.40 GHz 1.70 GHz 10,496 82 GDDR6X 24 350W $1499 September 24th RTX 3080 1.44 GHz 1.71 GHz 8,704 68 GDDR6X 10 320W $699 September 17th RTX 3070 1.50 GHz 1.73 GHz 5,888 46 GDDR6 8 220W $499 October 29th RTX 3060 Ti* 1.41 GHz* 1.66 GHz* 4864* 38* GDDR6* 8* ~180W* $399* November*

*All specs listed for the RTX 3060 Ti or pure speculation based on rumors and are subject to change.

What do you think? Are you excited for the RTX 3060 Ti? Will you be getting one? How do you feel about the specs? Let us know!