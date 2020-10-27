Developers Fatshark recently celebrated the 5th anniversary of the original Warhammer: Vermintide game, and in that celebration have revealed that their sequel, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, is now completely free to play on Steam until November 1st. That’s this Sunday if you were wondering.

And just to be clear, Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is free to play not free to keep; which means once November 1st rolls around you will no longer have free access to the game (though your progress will carry over if you decide to purchase it in the end).

It’s a fun co-op hack-and-slash that’s very reminiscent of Left 4 Dead but in the Warhammer universe, but definitely is able to stand on its own two feet. Additionally, the game is currently 75% off if you decide to purchase it, and the bundle that includes all the DLC is 57% off if you want the complete package.

What do you think? Will you be playing the Warhammer: Vermintide 2 free weekend? Have you already played it? What do you think? Let us know!