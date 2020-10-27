Watch Dogs: Legion is just 2 days away from release now, and whilst Nvidia have already confirmed and showed off a bit of the game’s ray tracing capabilities, we have yet to get a proper comparison video. Luckily, thanks to YouTube user Cycu1, we finally have a good Watch Dogs Legion ray tracing comparison video.

Watch Dogs Legion is set to include the latest in ray traced reflections, as well as full DLSS support that can enable up to 8K gaming on an RTX 3090 GPU. The video below is in 4K resolution but does not include DLSS or any performance numbers, but it's interesting to see the differences between RTX on and off.

Personally, I think WD Legion could have done with more ray tracing than just the reflections, but to each their own. We’ll have to wait and see what benchmarks are like and if turning on ray tracing is worth the cost, but let us know what you think of them!

Additionally, Cycu1 also provided another comparison video, but this time between 2 different Ubisoft games: Watch Dogs Legion and Assassins Creed: Syndicate, because both games take place in London but at significantly different time periods and so presents a unique opportunity to compare the two when it comes to famous landmarks.

What do you think? Are you excited for Watch Dogs Legion? How did you feel about the ray tracing comparison? Do you think enabling RTX reflections will be worth it? Let us know your thoughts!